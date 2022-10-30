CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Dennis O’Neal Bain, 85, of Corinth, Mississippi, died Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:30 - 2 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel with Bro. Chris Underwood and Bro. John Brock officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bain was born in Town Creek, Alabama to O’Neal and Edna Smith Bain. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He established Commerical Millwork and Specialty Company in 1971, and his son Greg has continued the business since Mr Bain’s retirement. He worked with numerous people throughout the Shoals area and on projects too numerous to mention. He was inducted into the Shoals Home Builders Association on December 8, 2006. He was ordained as a deacon at Highland Baptist Church October 23, 1983.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Bain; and parents.
Mr. Bain is survived by his children, Greg Bain (Melissa), Sonja Armstrong (Lane), and Dexter Bain; grandchildren, Ryan Bain (Tiffany), Samantha Warhurst (Brandon), Parker Bain, Katelyn Stephenson (Cody), Chad Sutton (Mallory), Bain Trousdale, and Sam Armstrong; eight, great-grandchildren; brother, Waymon Bain (Judy).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PDSA (Platelet Disorder Support Association) at pdsa.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family would like to thank the emergency responders and ER staff at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, Mississippi.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented