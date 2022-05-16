HALEYVILLE — Dennis Lee Baker, age 64, passed away Friday May 13, 2022. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday May 18, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home – Haleyville, AL. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

