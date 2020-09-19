ROGERSVILLE — Dennis Bodnar, 52, died September 17, 2020. Dennis was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. A visitation celebrating Mr. Bodnar’s life is 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Rogersville Funeral Home. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with Mr. Bodnar’s family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.