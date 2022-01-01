DOUBLE SPRINGS
Dennis, L. Brannon, 69, passed away December 30, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, AL. Service will follow at 12 noon with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home directing.
