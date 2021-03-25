FLORENCE — Dennis Bulerski of Florence, Alabama passed away peacefully on the 22nd day of March at the age of 77. He was at home with his family: daughter, Tracy Marie Joel, son-in-law, Timothy Owens and granddaughter, Keiko Marie Joel. May his comrades from Vietnam welcome him and lead him through God’s great battlefield. May they sing his name with love and fury for he has succeeded them. May his beautiful wife greet him in heaven with a warm embrace, for he completed the great task of raising his daughter single handedly. And may all those who have gone before him, meet him in paradise and rise up to see that he has taken his rightful place at the table of heroes where the brave shall live forever. A great man has fallen: a warrior, soldier, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is loved and will never be forgotten.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented