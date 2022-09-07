FLORENCE
Dennis Wayne Burfield, age 73, of Florence, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM until Noon at Pleasant Hill Church. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Chris Weldon and Brother Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in the adjacent cemetery.
He is preceded by his parents, Loyd and Evelyn Burfield; sister, Jenny Lynn Farthing; great-grandson, Rory Gipson.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sandra Burfield; children, Gina Willis (Chris), Heather Herston (Matthew), Richard Burfield (Aundie), Dennis Ashley Burfield; grandchildren, Halie Gipson (Matthew), Zachary Tucker (Lindsay), Haley Gargis (Cody), Hannah Burfield, Forrest Kelsoe (Summer), Victoria Herston, Madelyn Herston, Oliver Herston; great-grandchildren, Levi Gipson and Aria Gipson; brothers, Jimmy Clay (Sida) and Eddie Neely (Jeni); sister, Aundra Pritchard (Larry); host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Friends and Family. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Rhodes Sunday school class.
