FLORENCE — Dennis, Wayne Burfield, 73, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 10 a.m.- noon, at Pleasant Hill Church. The funeral will follow at noon at the church, with burial in the adjacent cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

