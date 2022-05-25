VESTAVIA HILLS — OCTOBER 6, 1952 - MAY 23, 2022 — Dennis Cameron, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, at the age of 69. Dennis was a resident of Vestavia Hills and grew up in Leighton, AL. He was an avid Alabama fan, having graduated from the Culverhouse College of Commerce & Business in School of Accountancy in 1975. Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Roy Alton Cameron and his mother, Dorothy Witt Cameron Tarleton.
He is survived by his wife, Tracey; sons, Barrett (Alyssa), Brent (Chelsea Carr), Christian, Carson, and Clint; and a daughter, Callie; his grandchildren, Davis and Ivy; and sisters, Lisa Moore and Darlene Sherrill of Leighton, AL.
While he started his career as a staff accountant in Decatur, Dennis progressed, becoming a partner with Cameron Travis & Company, PC. He was active in the profession for over 40 years. He was a member of AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants) and the ASCPA (Alabama Society of CPA’s). He was also past Treasurer of both Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and Hoover Chamber of Commerce, remaining an active member of both.
Dennis proudly served as past President of the Birmingham Touchdown Club, as well as the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, earning “Freshman of the Year” in 2015, and later earning “All-American” honors on a regular basis. In addition, he provided career counseling to UA student athletes as a member of the 1st & 10 Club and served as an active member of the Birmingham Tipoff Club. He rarely missed a meeting, offering a firm handshake and warm welcome to new members into his shared love for the University of Alabama. Dennis was also a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and served as an Advisor for several years.
Dennis loved people and never met a stranger. He was a natural networker, introducing new and old friends to one another, while always managing to integrate Alabama football into the conversation. He had an infectious laugh that appealed to everyone fortunate enough to call him friend. He loved life, loved his family, loved his alma mater, loved Vestavia, and loved God, as a faithful member of Church of the Highlands.
Visitation for Dennis will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home, 2701 John Hawkins Pkwy., Hoover. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Corey Jones officiating. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can contribute to Jimmie Hale Mission.
