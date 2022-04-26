FLORENCE — Dennis Neal “Pop” Chandler, 76, of Florence, passed away April 23, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from Reynolds & Novacor Chemical and a member of Lexington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Sue Huff Chandler; son, Everett Neal Chandler; brothers, Bobby Joe Chandler (Barbara), & Leonard Chandler (Patsy); sisters, Ima Jean Herston & Linda McGee (Larry); grandchildren, Kolby Chandler & Caden Chandler (who were his favorite people in the world); numerous nieces, nephews; & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Lynn Chandler; parents, Floyd Chandler & Vera Taylor Chandler; brother-in-law, Don Herston.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Jeff Cruse & Alvin Alston officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kolby Chandler, Caden Chandler, Kevin Chandler, Jason Butler, Darrin Herston & Everett Chandler.
Special thanks to everyone at First Baptist Church of Lexington for the love that has been shown over the past few years.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
