CHEROKEE — Dennis Ray Christopher, 64, died Thursday, March 17, 2022. A memorial service will be held today, March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the Cowboy Church of Colbert County. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

