ROGERSVILLE — Dennis Cline, 74, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the chapel with Military Honors. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Cline’s family.

