LEXINGTON — Dennis Ray Collier, 71, of Lexington, AL, passed away February 25, 2020. Visitation was Wednesday, February 26 at Greenhill Funeral Home from 6-8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be today at 11:00 A.M. at Center Hill Church of Christ with Brother Tim Grigsby and Brother Brad McKinnon officiating. The body will be at the church from 10-11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Collier, Jared Collier, Hunter Collier, Shane McDonald, Jeremy Collier and Matthew Holden. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Collier and Sheridan Collier.
Dennis graduated from Lexington High School, Northwest Alabama State and Athens State College. He was retired from Allen Thornton Career Technical Center where he was the welding instructor during the first part of his career and later working with the special needs students.
Dennis was a member of the Plainview Church of Christ where he served as song leader. He enjoyed Alabama football but his family, and especially his grandchildren, were the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hautie and Mildred Collier and sister, Vonda Etheridge. His survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jackie; sons, Chris (Melissa) and Keith (Allison); grandsons, Jordan, Jared and Hunter, granddaughter, Sheridan; stepgrandsons, Brayden, Brodie and Brennen Montgomery; brothers, David (Debbie), Mike, and Mark (Tabby); sisters, Cathy McDonald (Ronnie) and Rhonda Holden (Terry) and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice and Home Health for their love and care during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
