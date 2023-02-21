F 2.21.23 Dennis Collins.jpg

WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA — Dennis Dale Collins, 65 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you