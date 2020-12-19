BROWNSVILLE, TENN. — Dennis Deen Bushart, 64, died December 17, 2020. Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.