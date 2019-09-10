FLORENCE — Dennis Edward King, 71, of Florence, passed away September 8, 2019. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Florence; the American Legion Post No. 0011, the Machinist Local No. 65; and a U.S. Navy veteran.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Mr. King was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Shirley Berry King; and parents, Robert and Aline McFall King.
He is survived by his son, Anthony King and wife, Susanne; daughters, Mattie Pruitt and husband, Tommy and Elizabeth King; sisters, Jane Prosser and Wanda Hiett; grandchildren, Tara Crews (Josh), Lindsey Black (Kyle), Denny Barnett, Savannah Sanders and Callie King; three nieces; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Davita Dialysis-Dr. Hicks Boulevard for the amazing care and compassion they have given Mr. King and his family over the last two years.
