FLORENCE — Dennis Eugene May, Jr., departed from this life to live forever with his God, whom he loved, on February 7, 2022. Dennis was born on July 27, 1941, in Lauderdale County to Dennis Eugene May, Sr. and Ila Ruth Lovelace May.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Elkins Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM in the Chapel, officiated by Doc Shell. Burial will take place immediately following the services at Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.
Dennis worked for the City of Sheffield as a firefighter for 15 years and retired from Sheffield Utilities where he worked 25 years as a pipefitter. He was a generous, hard-working man who dearly loved his family. Dennis was compassionate, caring and always ready to help anyone in need. As a child, he accepted Jesus as his Savior and in his last days he expressed his love for his Lord and Savior. He enjoyed fishing, taking care of his garden and Alabama football. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Eugene May, Sr.; his mother, Ila Ruth Lovelace May; and his daughter, Regina May Sledge.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Saundra Andrews May; son, Dennis E. May, III (Rachel) of Gardendale; sister, Marlene Belue (Mike); brother, Lane May (Shelia).
Dennis loved his three grandchildren and spent many days caring for them: Jimmy Sledge, Holly Briane Sledge, and Dennis Eugene “Dee” May, IV.
Dennis leaves behind many first cousins whom he loved and spent his days with while growing up. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and his dearly loved nephew, Brett May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Love A Child, The Abandoned Orphans in Hati, P.O. Box 60063, Fort Meyers, FL 33906.
Commented