FLORENCE — Dennis Eugene Wright, 65, of Florence, AL, passed away September 11, 2019. Mr. Wright was a Floor Covering Contractor and veteran of the United States Army.
Dennis is survived bywife, Norma Purser Wright; mother, Vada Jones Wright; son, Jeremiah Wright; daughters, Constance Wright (Anthony), Deanna Elkins (Mark), and Laura Crouch (Anthony); brother, Marlon Wright; grandchildren, Cody Crouch (Breanna), Ryan Crouch (Lily), Dylan and Ethan Crouch, Austin Dodd, Hayley and Kaden Elkins, Alyssa Wright, Caden Brewer, and Brain and Ricky Pounders; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Crouch and Ellie Crouch.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Eugene Wright.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Street officiating. Burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Stricklin, Greg Purser, Keith Urban, Kenny Hickerson, Howard Baskins, and Dennis Stults.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
