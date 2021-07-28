MUSCLE SHOALS — Dennis Layne Brown, 70, passed away July 26, 2021.
Visitation will be today July 28, 2021 at Colbert Memorial from 1-2:00 p.m. Shane Swinney will be officiating. Burial will take place in Hyde Lake Cemetery in Littleville.
He was a huge Alabama Football fan and enjoyed NASCAR Racing. Dennis was very skilled with tools and could build almost anything. He enjoyed camping and also attended Launch Point Church.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Betty Brown; children, Kristi Brown, Jennifer Mifflin (Andy), Jill Hodges (Ty), Leslie Brown; two bonus sons, Chad Davis (Ashley) and JoJo Whorton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Claudine Brown; sister, Carol McCollum (Lanny); nephew, Jerry McCollum.
He has two brothers, Jerry Brown (Jeanne) and Harold Brown (Sherry), and a sister, Gail Tolbert (Tommy). He has nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jay Brown, Arynton Jackson, Jordan King, Riley Mifflin, RJ Brown, Caleb Davis, Jordan Stonecipher and Justin Brown.
Special thanks goes to Doctor Heaton and his staff for the care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
