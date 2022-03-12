Dennis Liles

FLORENCE — Dennis Carvet Liles, age 67, of Florence, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Lessie L. Liles; brothers, Ernie Dwight Liles, Leonard Liles, Jr., and Allen Kent Liles; and sister, Janice Kaye Liles.
Survivors include his mother, Lois M. Liles; children, Jennifer M. Liles and Dennis Earl Liles (Ishma); sisters, Brenda Rose and Lisa Marks; grandchildren, Alexander (Samantha), Adia, and Dennis Austin Liles; great-grandchildren, Mason and Onyx (Knox).
Dennis served more than 30 years as an H-vac specialized technician.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented