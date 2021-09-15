MEXIA, TEXAS — Dennis Lloyd Grigsby, age 68, of Mexia, TX passed from this life during the evening hours of Friday, July 16, 2021 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital. He was born on the 7th day of January 1953 in Florence, AL to parents Lloyd and Mary Ruth (May) Grigsby.
Dennis had been a resident of Mexia, living right on the lake for the past five years. He attended Auburn University and the University of Alabama, where he would graduate with his bachelor’s degree. Dennis married his sweetheart, Carol Leslie Irvine, in Houston, TX on July 7, 1999; the couple would go on to build a home and life together. After a long career as a stockbroker, Dennis retired from Mass Mutual Financial Services. After retiring he and Carol moved to Lake Mexia where he loved spending time fishing, piddling in his garage, and working on and riding his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Also, there is nothing Dennis loved more than his sweet wife Carol’s cooking. Dennis will be missed very dearly by friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd, Mary Ruth, and Stepsister Laurie Robinson.
Dennis leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 22 years, Carol Grigsby of Mexia, TX; son, Russell Grigsby of Jackson, TN; stepmother, Anita Grigsby of Fackler, AL; daughter, Kaye Willger of Baraboo WI; daughter, Kris Calder and husband, Eric Calder and daughter, Leigh Baxter, both of Austin TX; sisters, Shirley Martindale of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Vicki McGregor of Benton, KY; stepbrother, Todd Robinson of Franklin, TN, as well as 10 grandchildren, Jake Willger, Kiara Willger, Kayleigh Willger, Conner Calder, Thomas Calder, Abby Calder, Gray Baxter, Rowan Baxter, Ellanor Grigsby, and Isabell Grigsby.
A memorial service for Dennis will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Mexia at 11 o’clock a.m. A gathering at the Lake Mexia Club house will follow for those wishing to attend starting at 1 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
