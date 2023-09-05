CHEROKEE — Dennis Leroy Maxwell, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 3rd, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the chapel at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee. The funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Bro. Steve Slaton officiating with a private burial at a later date.

