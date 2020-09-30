MOULTON — Dennis Milton Curtis, 68, died September 27, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 12 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Dennis was the husband of Kathy Randolph Curtis.

