HUNTSVILLE — Dennis Paul Haygood, minister to hundreds, mentor to many, and friend to all, passed away on Dec. 30th, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and two devoted children. He was 70 years old.
He was born January 28, 1950, in Florence, AL to Dewey and Georgia Haygood. After graduating from Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, TN he began his pastoral ministry where he served faithfully for almost 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending church, loving and caring for his employees at Bob Wallace Appliance, and watching Alabama football!
Survivors include his wife, Judy Haygood, of Huntsville; daughter, Lisa Haygood, of Nashville; son, Chris Haygood; granddaughters, Madeline and Hannah Haygood; sister, Jeanette Balch, all of Huntsville; sister-in-law, Gaye Brown (Keith); niece, Staci Sisco; nephew, Wade Balch; as well as numerous other relatives who loved him dearly.
A drive-in memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 4th, at Hillwood Baptist Church followed by a socially distanced graveside service at 11:15 a.m., at Maple Hill Cemetery. The family is asking that masks be worn out of respect for others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillwood Baptist Church, 300 Kohler Rd. SE, Huntsville, AL 35803. www.laughlinservice.com.
