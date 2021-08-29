SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY — Dennis Earl Posey, of the Spring Valley Community, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the age of 62. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a love for Corvettes. He enjoyed farming cattle and the walking horse celebration. Most of all, Dennis loved his wife Becky, two daughters and four grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 40 years, Becky Posey; two daughters, Courtney Malone (Alan) and Michelle McCorkle (Zak); four grandchildren, Mackenzie and Maisie Johnson, and Levi and Lucas McCorkle; one sister, Patsy Riley; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; first cousins, Jerry and Linda Oleham; and many other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers are Randy Corsbie, David Corsbie, Tom Sartin, Chris Corsbie, Jeff Corsbie, and Matt Corsbie.
Private services for the family of Dennis were held at Colbert Memorial Chapel and officiated by Eddie Osborn. Dennis was laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery in Leighton.
Colbert Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Condolences may be left online at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented