FLORENCE — Dennis Wade Morgan, 62, of Florence passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, surrounded by his girls. Dennis was born on March 21, 1958 in Florence, AL. In 1982, he married the love of his life, Gail. They had two wonderful daughters, Katherine and Anne Taylor. Dennis adored his family and his grandchildren as they did him. He was their rock.
Dennis was President/CEO of First Southern Bank. He devoted over 40 years of his life to the banking industry. He was President Emeritus of Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club where he served on their Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the National Kidney Foundation and The Salvation Army Advisory Board. He was also a member of the board of American Red Cross, and Shoals Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church where he served as Chairman of the Pastor Staff Parish Committee. He was an avid golfer and University of Tennessee fan.
Dennis dedicated many years to the research for medical advancements of Fabry disease. In hopes of helping others, he spent a great deal of time traveling and participating in clinical trials at both the National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD and UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Rowena Morgan. His grandparents, Taylor and Carmie Morgan and Jamie and Athea House.
He is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Gail Clanton Morgan; daughters, Katherine Graves (Brandon) and Anne Taylor Moore (Eric); grandchildren, Harrison and Morgan Graves; Brantley, Cora Beth, Ella Kate and Eli Moore and his beloved dog, Kielee. Other survivors include his brother, Doug Morgan (Susan) of Birmingham, AL; brother-in-law, Ronnie Clanton; sister-in-law, Pam Moore (Bobby); aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, July 20, from 11:00-2:00 PM at Greenview Funeral Home with the funeral service following. Pastor Andy Curtis will officiate. Due to the Covid-19 Ordinance, masks are required and social distancing recommended.
Active pallbearers will be Tommy Glasgow, Joel Hobbs, Johnny Landers, Quint Langstaff, Frank Niedergeses, Donnie Oldham, Sam Prater and Joe Walker. Honorary pallbearers are the Board and employees of First Southern Bank.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Anderson family, Dr. Eric Wallace and Chrissy Singleton of UAB, for their assistance, love and support during this most difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Project 311, 2705 Co. Rd. 222, Florence, AL 35633 or National Fabry Disease Foundation, NFDF NC Office, P.O. Box 1325 Carrboro, NC 27510 for Fabry Camp in memory of Dennis Morgan.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.greenviewmemorial.com.
