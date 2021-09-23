KILLEN — Dennis Walker Martin, 74, died September 20, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral home, Florence with service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Montgomery Martin. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

