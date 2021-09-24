KILLEN — Dennis Walker Martin, age 74, of Killen passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation will be today, September 24, 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence with service to follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel. There will be a reception following the service.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Uvel and Blanche Grissom Martin.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Montgomery Martin; children, Heather Finkler (Charles), Shannon Beers (Schuyler), and Lorin Hamby (Alex); grandchildren, Corey Smith, Sophia Kutz, Grant Kutz, Ian Martin, Rawlston Hamby, and Sutton Hamby and his Yorkie sidekick, Gracie.
Dennis was a member of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church. He was an active member of the Florence and Killen Masonic Lodge. Graduate of Coffee High School 1966 and The University of Alabama 1972. He was an avid Alabama fan, enjoyed spending time with his family, going to the mountains, and being on the lake. Hunting was also one of his favorite things to do.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
