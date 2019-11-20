FLORENCE — Dennis Wayne Swinea, 60, of Florence passed away Monday morning at home, his favorite place. He fought a nine-month cancer battle with optimism and courage. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Rhonda Stamps Swinea; daughter, Laken; sons, Austin (Rylie, a special daughter-in-love) and Evan. Sisters, Jean McCreery (Dale) of Mt. Pleasant, TX, Ann Davis (C.W.) of Northport, AL, Ellis Swinea (Debbie) and Joe Swinea of Florence. Faye Stamps, his mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his father just two weeks ago, Ellis Swinea; his mother, Dorothy Berry Swinea; infant brother, Michael Swinea and father-in-law, Clayburn Stamps.
The visitation was held at Greenview Funeral Home, Florence on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ, 414 County Road 28, Florence with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Officiating at the funeral will be Harrison Chastain, Jeff Masterson, Jerry Myhan, Alvin Alston and Garry Gooch.
Dennis was an honest, hardworking, family and God loving man. He enjoyed the outdoors, working with cattle and the satisfaction of knowing the hay was baled and in the barn. He was so extremely proud of his kids. They were the light of his life. He was a friend to everyone and would do any and everything to help you if you needed it.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Mars Hill Bible School or the Jacksonburg Church of Christ cemetery fund.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Franks, Dallas Moss, Brandon Nelson, Ethan Smith, Randall Stamps, Ronnie Stamps. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale McCreery, C.W. Davis, Don Bullion, Bob Reinlie, Steve Smallwood, Gene Aycock, Robbie Martin, Larry Pullen, co-workers at Norfolk Southern Railway, Members of Jacksonburg & Eastwood Churches of Christ.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Thomas Johnson and the wonderful employees of Clearview Cancer Institute, Dr. Cascone of M.D. Anderson-Houston, Lindsey Rideout and Hospice of North Alabama, a special sister-in-law, Rita Franks, and so many family and friends who have shown their love over the past days and weeks.
