HACKLEBURG — Dennis Wayne Whitfield, 64 years old of Hackleburg, AL, passed away January 22, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be today, January 25, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church, Hackleburg, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Sam Morgan and Dr. Wade Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
He was born February 23, 1957 in Florence, AL to Bluford and Bertha Whitfield.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Larry Whitfield and Gary Whitfield; and niece, Shannon Whitfield Weeks.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia Whitfield; his sons, Dustin Whitfield and Hogan Whitfield; his grandson, Conner Pate Whitfield; brother-in-law, Joey Morgan (Rita); sister-in-law, Angie Anglin (Ronnie); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and two special great-nieces, Anna Lauren and Leighton.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bozeman, Ken Raburn, Jimmy Pierce, David Wooten, Tony Bowen, Doug Weeks, Vernon Britnell and Doc Hudson.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
