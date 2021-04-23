DOUBLE SPRINGS — Denton Henderson Sr., 97, died April 21, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Double Springs. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Double Springs Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, will be directing.

