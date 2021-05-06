CORINTH, MISSISSIPPI — Denver Lee Gladney, 63, died May 1, 2021. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. He was a truck driver.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Russellville boys soccer getting key players back for semifinals
- Mars Hill boys soccer set for first state semifinal game in 14 years
- Anti-Olympic petition gains tens of thousands of signatures
- Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death
- Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced for Tiananmen vigil
- EU to let US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project
- Rugby league star Hayne to spend nearly 4 years in jail
- Volkswagen profits jump as China leads pandemic rebound
Most Read
Articles
- Shoals employers struggling to hire workers
- Bill would allow issuing citations in place of arrests
- Colbert County commissioner sees potential in old TVA building to become new justice center
- Saban, Davis headline Wednesday's fundraiser
- Solid waste workers receive token of appreciation
- Townsend, Pride to be tried as adults
- Tennessee man trekking across country for a cause
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park
- Rogers Group submits low bid for U.S. Highway 72 resurfacing job
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Police, court system deserve respect (1)
- Commissioner looking to limit long-term camping at Alloys Park (1)
- The big lie was no lie at all (1)
- Muscle Shoals declares today, Paul Parker Day (1)
- Scouts put to the test during mock triage exercise (1)
- River Heritage Trail construction may finally become a reality (1)
- Muscle Shoals residents want animal control ordinance enforced (1)
- Florence prodigy expresses himself through music (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented