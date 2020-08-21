DETROIT, ALABAMA

Denver Loggins, 77, died August 19, 2020. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until service time beginning at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cooper Cemetery.

