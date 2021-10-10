FLORENCE — Denzel McCormick, 97, of Florence passed away at Glenwood Center after an extended illness on October 9, 2021. He worked for many years in construction and was a proud Army veteran of World War II where he attained the rank of Sergeant.
Mr. McCormick is survived by his wife, Lois McCormick; daughter, Donna Abroms; and grandchildren, Luke and Lauren Abroms.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Greenview Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. David Dowdy will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
