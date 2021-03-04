OLIVER COMMUNITY — September 1, 1933 - March 2, 2021 — Dephew “Dep” Nash, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in on March 2, 2021 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. Dep was born and lived his entire life in the community of Oliver, east of Rogersville. He served four years in the US Navy during the Korean conflict from 1951-1955 as an engineman on the USS Hitchiti. After discharge from the Navy, he completed training as a diesel mechanic in Chicago, IL and returned to Alabama where he worked with TVA for 30 years, followed by a second career in the logging business.
Dep often said that despite traveling the world during the Navy, he never found a place as beautiful as Oliver. He believed strongly in being of service and giving back to others and he embodied that belief by giving generously of his time and his skill to anyone in the community who needed assistance. He helped those with car trouble, pulled people out of ditches in the middle of the night and cut trees off of power lines during ice storms, steadfastly refusing to accept any compensation. Because of his devotion to his community he was affectionally called the “Mayor of Oliver.” He was a lifelong blood donor, always responding to calls from the American Red Cross whenever they needed donations, and he kept a regular routine of visiting those who were sick or shut-in, despite his own declining health.
Dep was outgoing, smart, and curious and could always strike up a conversation with anyone. He loved hearing about other peoples’ lives and could often find common ground even with those from different backgrounds. He was endlessly patient and had a profound inner peace that permeated his being even in times of adversity. He often said that “there is no point in worrying about anything. Change it if you can but otherwise, you just have to accept it.” He carried that philosophy into his own illness and faced his physical decline with deep surrender and acceptance, never complaining and always trying to make it easier on those caring for him.
His imprint on this small community will live on through his family and all of those that he has helped and touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest “Jack” and Minnie Goode Nash; wife of 54 years, Bessie Green Nash; brothers, Robert Lee Nash and Emmett Nash (Ruby Springer); half-brother, Milton Miller (Juanita Goode); brother-in-law, Floyd “Bud” Workman; and close companion in his later years, Elaine Thompson Ezell.
He is survived by his three children, Marcia Tully and her husband, David Tully of Rogersville, AL, Randy Nash and his wife, Beth Residori Nash of Elkmont, AL, and Sharon Nash and her wife, Tracey Moon of Chattanooga, TN; sisters, Shirley Workman and Earnestine Chronister (Eugene); sister-in-law, Ann Bedingfield Nash; six grandchildren (Courtney Tully Janosko, Chelsea Nash, Christian Tully, Austin Nash, Zachary Nash and Allison Nash) and two great-grandchildren (Carlie and Cooper Burnside).
The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to his caregivers, Diane Mosley and BJ Johnson for the devoted care and kindness that they showed to Dep during his illness. They brought him immense comfort during the last years of his life.
A public viewing will be held at Spry Funeral Home in Athens, AL today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public graveside service will be at Miller Cemetery in Rogersville, AL on Friday, March 5th at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the viewing and the graveside service due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Miller Cemetery of Rogersville, c/o Melanie Page, 17929 Hampton Cove Way, Athens, AL 35611 or Warmack Cemetery, c/o James Nash, 672 County Road 225, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Commented