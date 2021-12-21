FLORENCE — Deron Antwone Brown, 42 , died Thursday December 16, 2021. Public viewing is Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

