LEIGHTON — Derrell Wayne Peebles, 66, Leighton, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, February 21, from 4- 6 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Monday, February 22, at noon , in the funeral home chapel, with Stan Pruitt and Larry Dover officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Derrell was a member of Hatton Baptist Church, where he served as elder.
He was preceded in death by his father, James “Shorty” Peebles.
Derrell is survived by his wife, Pamela Peebles, Leighton; children, Tracy Terry and husband, Dathan, Muscle Shoals, and Brandon Peebles and wife, Michelle, Muscle Shoals; mother, Magaret Peebles, Leighton; brother, Danny Peebles, Leighton; sister, Kathy DeLony and husband, Butch, Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Brittan, Gavin, Paisley, Maggie, Zoey, and Corey; nieces; nephews; and beloved family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tony South, Paul Johnson, Greg Johnson, Wendell McCrary, Brent South, and Stan Mitchell. The Hatton Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hatton Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
