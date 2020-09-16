FLORENCE
Derrell Scroggins, 87, of Florence passed away on September 13, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Alabama to Charles Frank and Vallie Belle Scroggins on October 29, 1932. Derrell was a Vietnam War veteran in the United States Army, a member of the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club, on the Board of Municipal Credit Union, a member of the Florence Rotary, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow recognition, and member of the 60’s + Golf Association.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Sue Ridgway (Alan); grandchildren, James Alan Ridgway Jr., Derrell Sidney Ridgway, Melissa Suzanne Ridgway; sisters, Mary Charles Long (Lloyd), Ann Baker (Randall); sister-in-law, Joan Palmer Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Frank and Vallie Belle Scroggins; his spouse, Suzanne “Sissy” Johnson Scroggins; daughter, Suzanne Scroggins; siblings, Max Scroggins, Doc Scroggins, and Emma Jesse Easterling.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Scroggins at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Terry Stubblefield will be officiating the service and family and friends are to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to First United Methodist, Danberry Assisted Living at Iverness, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
