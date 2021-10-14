TUSCUMBIA — Derrick Burnett, “D.O.” 32, died October 5, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Greater Fellowship MB Church, Sheffield. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.