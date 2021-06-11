TOWN CREEK

Derrick “DJ” Wiggins Jr., 17, died June 8, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the R.A. Hubbard Gymnasium with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek.

