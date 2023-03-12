MUSCLE SHOALS — Derrick Donnell Goodman, 53, died March 7, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 12 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

