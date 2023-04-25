F 5.25.23 Derrick Killen.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Derrick Edward Killen, 79, of Florence, AL, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 after an extended illness at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. He was born in Lauderdale County, AL on September 18, 1943 to the late W.E. and Claythal Killen. Derrick was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone around him. He was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ and was employed at Reynolds Metals and Operating Engineers at TVA. Derrick loved Alabama Football, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.