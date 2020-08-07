KILLEN — Derrick Wade “Bo” McMurtrey, age 40, of Killen, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lexington, AL.
Bo was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Paul Holden, W.J. McMurtrey, grandmother, Vernice McMurtrey.
Survivors include his parents, Travis Wade McMurtrey and Pam McMurtrey; wife, Rachel White McMurtrey; grandmother, Ethel Holden; sister, Karen Skipworth (Jerrold) and niece and nephews, Kaitlyn Skipworth, Mitchell Glover, Josh Skipworth, Alexandria Skipworth.
Bo enjoyed riding four wheelers and fishing, his favorite time was the time he spent with his family.
