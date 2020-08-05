KILLEN — Derrick Wade “Bo” McMurtrey, 40, died August 3, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lexington. Survivors include parents, Travis Wade McMurtrey and Pam McMurtrey. Guest register may be signed at sprywilliams.com.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.