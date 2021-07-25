DECATUR — Derrick Wilson, 52, died July 23, 2021. The funeral is 1 p.m. on July 27, 2021 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek.

