PIEDMONT — Derwin Craig Napier, 54, formerly of Leighton, died July 4, 2022. He will be funeralized Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thankful Baptist Church in Piedmont.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.