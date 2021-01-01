TUSCUMBIA — Desiree Page Whiteside, 65, died December 28, 2020. Public viewing will be Sunday from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Fuenral Home, Muscle Shoals.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.