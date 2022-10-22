TOWN CREEK — Desmond C. Lipscomb, 41, died October 18, 2022.

The funeral will be held at Red Bank M.B. Church, Monday, 1 p.m., Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, at Jackson Memory Funeral Home from noon.-5 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.