FLORENCE — Dessie Maxine Brown Pitts was born April 3, 1959, in Florence, AL the daughter of the late Dessie Cox Brown. She was united in marriage to Marshall Pitts in 1992 and he preceded her in death in 2015. Maxine worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Wayne Care and several places in Florence, AL. In her spare time, Maxine enjoyed crocheting, collecting western memorabilia, read, and gaming. Maxine departed this life on August 1, 2023, in Florence, AL at the age of 64 years, 3 months, and 29 days.

