RED BAY — Dessie Dees, 92, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, November 9, at 1 p.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, November 9, noon -1 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Red Bay Church of God for over 70 years.

