PHIL CAMPBELL — Dessie Weeks Taylor, 89 years old of Phil Campbell, AL passed away May 27, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Rock Church, Phil Campbell, AL. Funeral service will be Sunday, May 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Gray Rock Church with an Hour Class Singing prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Todd Carter, William Borden and Hulon Heath will be officiating with burial in Gray Rock Cemetery.
Dessie was a member of Gray Rock FCM Church. She was born December 3, 1930 in Franklin County to Frank and Susanna Weeks. She was preceded in death in by her parents; her husband, Curtis Taylor; her three brothers and her one sister; her granddaughter, Tina Borden Jones and her daughter-in-law, Pat Taylor.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (William) Borden, Deborah (Hulon) Heath, Cindy (Mike) Carter, Cecil (Peggy) Taylor and James Taylor; her ten grandchildren; 14 greatgrandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, family, friends and church family.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
